The product, called Daily Advance, provides immediate access to funds for sellers once their goods are shipped, addressing the challenge of delayed payments in ecommerce. Currently, sellers on many platforms wait between 7 and 60 days for payments after a sale, which can hinder their ability to restock, scale, or maintain operational efficiency. Storfund’s solution is designed to resolve this issue by allowing sellers to receive payments on the day they ship, enhancing liquidity and helping businesses grow faster.

Through this partnership, TikTok Shop becomes the first large marketplace in the US to embed a cash flow solution of this kind. As TikTok Shop continues its expansion into the ecommerce sector, the availability of faster payouts is expected to attract more sellers, particularly those with high growth potential. The Daily Advance solution aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form a significant part of the US economy, by giving them the financial flexibility to manage cash flow, restock inventory quickly, and focus on scaling operations.





How does it work?

The embedded solution integrates within TikTok Shop’s platform, allowing sellers to use the service without needing additional processes or applications. It also benefits from Storfund’s expertise in providing financial solutions for marketplaces globally. Storfund has already built a strong presence across nearly 50 marketplaces worldwide, including Amazon, Back Market, and Kaufland. The company’s proprietary technology is tailored to meet the needs of ecommerce sellers by integrating with platforms and automating the release of payments.





The solution is designed to address the fast pace and large volume of transactions typical in ecommerce. It allows sellers, regardless of size, to maintain business momentum. Daily Advance offers flexibility in terms of the volume of transactions it can support, making it suitable for both small sellers and larger operations handling thousands of orders daily.





About the companies

Storfund, established in 2018, has a mission to make ecommerce cash flow more fluid. Its service is currently available across major marketplaces, providing up to $7 billion annually in working capital to sellers. With this new collaboration, Storfund is positioned to further enhance the financial capabilities of sellers on TikTok Shop and potentially other platforms in the future.

The partnership between Storfund and TikTok Shop reflects the ongoing evolution of ecommerce platforms toward more seller-friendly environments, where financial constraints such as delayed payouts are minimized. This collaboration is set to enhance the ecommerce landscape by providing innovative solutions to support sellers’ growth and financial stability.