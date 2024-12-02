StockRepublic, Enfuce to provide Open Banking investment application

StockRepublic is offering a white-label open investing application that allows consumers to access peer-to-peer investment guidance from star investors in real-time. Enabled by the premium APIs by Enfuce, the Swedish company was able to develop a compliant application that helps players within the banking sector embrace the new opportunities opened by Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2).

The StockRepublic platform supported by Enfuce ensures engagement among consumers holding stocks, funds, or other investments, increasing the transaction volumes per customer. Through the platform, they can share, follow, analyse, and benchmark portfolios in real time.

Moreover, the fintechs also help end users make more sustainable choices. In November 2019, Enfuce announced their new sustainability service My Carbon Action that calculates the CO2 emissions of every purchase. Similarly, StockRepublic’s Climate Impact Rating function calculates the carbon footprint of a customer investment account and gives benchmarks and suggestions on how to improve.