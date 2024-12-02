Stockpile partners with Green Dot





By leveraging Green Dot’s BaaS platform, Stockpile will embed parental spending controls and debit card functionality for minors in its retail investing product suite, with additional features and functionality planned.





The initial new feature to be added to Stockpile’s investing suite will be a debit card with parental spending controls. The main aim is to let parents be able to set up debit cards in a quick and easy manner for qualified minors. The press release highlights that this is done with appropriate access, oversight and controls, enabling valuable early financial experiences. Furthermore, additional tools and functionality will also be added to Stockpile’s product suite in the future.









Stockpile’s research shows that 64% of teens rely on parents for financial education more than any other source, including school, friends, and social media. Yet, 55% of parents say they rarely, if ever, have conversations about household finances with their kids. Recognising this gap, Stockpile and Green Dot are creating a platform where parents can support their kids in learning and applying responsible financial habits together.





About Stockpile

Based in the US, Stockpile is on a mission to reshape the financial world by democratising financial markets through responsible hands-on learning and equal access. The company offers both same-day fractional share investing and gift cards redeemable for stock, intending to make it easier for people to begin their investment journey.







Stockpile is focused on families and the next generation, with the aim to build a financially informed and secure society.





About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation is a financial technology and registered bank holding company with the mission to give people the power to bank affordably. Green Dot’s technology platform enables it to build products and features that address the pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, seeking to change the way they manage and move money.





Based in the US, Green Dot offers a broad set of financial services to consumers and businesses including debit, checking, credit, prepaid, and payroll cards, as well as money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits, and disbursements. Its digital banking platform GO2bank offers consumers mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time.