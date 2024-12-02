Sterling National Bank boost its digital banking services with Deloitte

The Advanced Digital Technology Program will provide a foundation to advance Sterling’s digital banking capabilities for commercial and consumer clients. Consistent with Sterling’s operating model, this programme will be self-funded through direct cost savings and the continued rationalisation of Sterling’s physical distribution channels and back office operations.

In the initial phase of the programme, Sterling and Deloitte will focus on four key areas of opportunity, such as migration to a cloud-based technology infrastructure that is designed to substantially improve data processing capabilities and information security, deployment of robotics and automation technologies to streamline bank operations.

The programme will also include enhanced digital banking applications to expand self-service capabilities and speed to market for new banking products and services and deployment of AI-enabled virtual, Digital Assistants to enhance customer service experiences across multiple channels.