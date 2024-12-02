Stellar closes USD 7 mln





The round was led by Acrew Capital and co-led by Trust Ventures with participation from Accomplice Ventures, Fiat Ventures, Vera Equity, Permit Ventures, Kindergarten Ventures, and angel investors. Funding will be used to deploy Stellar’s financial platform and open access to millions with poor or no credit history.

Stellar is expanding access to credit by enabling users to build credit through their everyday purchases, opening opportunities not just to build their credit score, but also to gain financial security for themselves and their families.

Stellar consolidates users’ bills and allowing them to build credit through the bills they already pay. Stellar then reports their monthly payments to credit bureaus. In addition to this, users will have the ability to receive rewards and cash back to apply directly to their connected bills.

Stellar will launch its public beta at SXSW the evening of March 14, 2022. Attendees at the event and individuals can apply to participate in the beta at stellarcred.com/beta.