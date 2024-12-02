State Street creates new division dedicated to digital finance

The new division will build on State Street’s current digital capabilities and will expand to include crypto, central bank digital currency, blockchain, and tokenisation. The company’s proprietary GlobalLink technology platform will be an important component of State Street Digital and will evolve into a digital multi-asset platform.

The objective is to propel the platform into a multi-asset one to support crypto assets among other asset classes. The company’s aim will also be to support their peer-to-peer ambitions by creating new liquidity venues for their clients and investors.