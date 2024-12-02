State Employees Credit Union partners with Apiture





The attempt to modernise is part of State ECU's continual aim to assist its members by delivering better financial services. Apiture's Consumer Banking and Business Banking solutions will be used by the credit union to provide in-demand capabilities via an easy-to-use internet interface and mobile app. The Apiture Data Intelligence solution will also be used by the credit union to increase digital interaction and give personalised offers to individuals and companies online.











Apiture provides digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions across the US. Their solutions address the demands of a wide spectrum of financial institutions, from leveling the playing field with bigger banks to enabling development through data intelligence and integrated banking strategies. Clients can maximise the possibilities of their platform while maintaining a seamless user experience by using their API-first strategy.

The Apiture platform is extremely scalable and configurable, allowing organisations to adapt and expand in accordance with their specific needs. This adaptability helps firms to fulfil changing client expectations while remaining competitive in a quickly changing digital market. Furthermore, Apiture stresses security and compliance, implementing comprehensive safeguards to protect sensitive customer data and guaranteeing regulatory compliance. This builds client trust and confidence, enhancing brand reputation.





More details about Apiture

Apiture announced the completion of a USD 29 million funding round headed by Live Oak Bank, with participation from other existing investors, in 2022. Apiture has raised a total of USD 69 million in fundraising since its establishment in 2017.

Apiture intended to use the additional funds to grow its sales and marketing operations, expedite product development projects, and fulfill market demand for the Apiture Digital Banking Platform, which now serves over 300 banks and credit unions across the United States.Apiture has acquired market traction after the launch of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform in February 2022. Rather than keeping its Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open platforms, the firm has consolidated their capabilities into a single offering, Apiture Digital Banking Platform, which is comprised of five features that its bank and credit union clients may brand and offer their customers.

Following the investment, Newtek Bank chose the Apiture Digital Banking Platform to complement its digital capabilities. Newtek intended to use Apiture's Business Banking and Account Opening products in conjunction with Newtek's current portfolio of business and finance solutions and the Newtek Advantage to provide independent business owners with a package of financial and business solutions and services.