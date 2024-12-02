State Bank of Pakistan prepares for digital banking

Pakistan has recently allowed overseas Pakistanis to open bank accounts without physically visiting branches and embassies in their host countries. Representatives said housewives lodged complaints of facing difficulties in opening accounts at banks as bankers asked them their source of income or their husband’s source of income.

The digital account opening would address the issue and help with the account opening of housewives and more generally allow lending and credit to reach women, and others as well. However, many women do not know about the scheme despite the information being publicly available.