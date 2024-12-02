State Bank of India to introduce pre-approved personal loans





According to The Hindu BusinessLine, the proposed loan offering is aimed at providing relief to the salaried customers of SBI who are facing cash-flow problems due to COVID-19.

YONO has four offerings – products (personal loans, home loans, car loans, YONO Krishi, and fixed deposits); services (account opening, YONO cash, funds transfer, bill pay, recharge, and tax payment); financial superstore (life and general insurance, cards, mutual funds, and other investments); and online marketplace (book tickets, shop, etc).

In its third quarter presentation, SBI said that 63% of savings accounts are opened through YONO (digital onboarding).