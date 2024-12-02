State Bank of India partners Entrust Datacard for issuance kiosk solution

Using self-service kiosks, customers can open accounts and access online banking accounts. The customers can also make use of instant debit card issuance kiosks which enable an issuance of a fully personalised debit card.

State Bank of India is an Indian multinational, Public Sector banking and financial services company. It is a government-owned corporation with its headquarters in Mumbai, Maharashtra

Entrust Datacard offers secure identification, card personalization and identity-based security solutions. Their solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications.