State Bank of India (California) deploys Surecomp to support trade finance growth

With trade finance operations spanning seven branches across California, SBIC will be using DOKA-NG to process letters of credit (LCs), standby LCs and documentary collections for enhanced customer experience, optimised back-office operational efficiencies and reduced costs.

The project - which was delivered and will be supported by Surecomp’s US-based team in Hoboken, NJ - is part of the broader State Bank of India’s mission to become one of the world’s top ten digital banks, with trade finance being one of the main focal points of the transformation.