Startups Altpay and Finz Money launch in UK

With Finz, users can set spending and savings goals, and with Finz cards they can earn cashback and member-only benefits. This card supports payments in multiple currencies and is connected to your bank account for monthly billing. Finz members can earn benefits such as trading luxury brands, participating in raffles, drawing prizes, and accessing the Digital Concierge.

Neobank Altpay wants to provide an alternative to complex account opening processes, excessive paperwork, and the high fees of traditional banks through an easy-to-use interface, online account opening, and competitive prices. Customers can make domestic and international transfers via SEPA and international flights and send and receive funds in over 25 currencies.

Online banking online identity verification allows customers to open an account within 24 hours, and once set up, customers can employ two-factor authentication for access to online banking and outbound payments. In addition, Altpay plans to launch a card program in early 2022. Cards with Mastercard will be available to individuals and businesses in the European Economic Area.