Startup Velocity raises USD 10 million in pre-seed funding

The company attracted shareholders such as current and former executives from Stripe, Visa, Google, PayPal, Circle, and Worldpay, with participation from Fuel Ventures, Triton Capital, Fabric Ventures, Commerce Ventures, and Preface Ventures.











Connecting global markets with stablecoin infrastructure

Velocity is a financial infrastructure platform aimed at unifying global payments and treasury through stablecoin technology. Additionally, it integrates regulated stablecoins into the existing financial architecture, enabling enterprises to move, hold, and manage capital across banks, blockchains, and borders. Purpose-built for global business, the platform delivers instant settlement, coordinated liquidity across fiat and digital assets, and automated, policy-driven payments.

Operating a global business comes with challenges such as provider fragmentation, lack of transparency, and workarounds. Velocity intends to eliminate this friction with infrastructure that scales, adapts, and solves the real-world problems that large enterprises face daily in moving and managing money globally.

While stablecoin infrastructure has matured, the company argues that it has not been productised for scale, complexity, or regulatory demands for global enterprises. Velocity aims to move from technical viability to operational readiness through a secure platform that connects banks, AI, and blockchain. This will enable businesses to hold, move, and manage capital across traditional rails and digital assets with ease.

Across the UK, EU, the US, Singapore, and other financial markets, changing and ever-evolving regulatory frameworks are accelerating enterprise adoption and driving demand for optimised infrastructure.

Velocity’s partners mention that, as stablecoin-based payment infrastructure accelerates, the market needs trusted, enterprise-ready solutions, and they are ready to support Velocity in bringing a different approach to digital payment solutions and building a foundational infrastructure dot the future of global finance. They also mention that the startup is not only solving cross-border problems but also reimagining how enterprises manage FX, liquidity, and treasury through stablecoin infrastructure.