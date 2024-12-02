Startup Streamlined raises USD 4 mln

Many businesses pay via paper checks and ACH, mainly for record-keeping and compliance reasons. Meanwhile, payment cycles remain complicated, according to the press release. As such, a company’s accounting department can waste time manually searching for payments, and then some more time trying to reconcile individual invoices.

A lot of B2B payments tech is built on top of B2C tech. Streamlined says it has ‘custom built’ transaction infrastructure for B2B and plans to use its new capital to increase its staff, particularly its engineering team.

Streamlined’s mission is to give businesses the ability to accept payments from their business customers in their preferred way, whether it be via paper check, ACH or credit card. The company also touts that its infrastructure is designed to allow for faster merchant payouts and to facilitate reconciliation, which it believes is one of the company’s main differentiation.