Startup re:cap raises USD 115.5 mln in seed round

The start-up had previously raised USD 1.5 million in a pre-seed round in May 2021. The funding is made up of a combination of growth capital and liquidity for its platform.Felix Capital, Project A Ventures, and existing investor Entrée Capital all contributed to the round.

With the new round of funding, the start-up says its platform is now officially launching and the first set of customers have received financing terms. Re:cap says its offering allows recurring revenue businesses to boost their growth without any dilution or taking on debt.

The platform also allows institutional investors to invest directly in the recurring revenues of software companies. The firm says the new capital will be used to further grow its team and invest in product development. It also has plans to expand into new European markets in 2022.