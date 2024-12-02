Startup Finmap receives USD 1.2 mln in funding to help SMEs

The startup was launched in Ukraine in 2018 and provides a cash flow management solution that synchronises with user accounts via API, allowing business owners to perform various financial operations, including setting up payment schedules and delegating the data entry process. All the operations are protected by various layers of security and anonymity.

Finmap integrates with over 2,000 banks across Europe, including PayPal and Revolut, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can use the company’s service for under USD 15 per month.

Finmap currently serves clients from 12 European countries and, according to officials, it plans to further expand its reach in the Czech Republic, Poland, Spain, and Turkey. Part of the raised funding will be used for expansion, while the rest will be redirected towards hiring and marketing purposes.