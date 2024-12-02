Starling's banking-as-a-service offering to go global

The Starling founder said the project would see her bank offer up Starling’s technology for banks and financial institutions to harness. However, Boden offered no timeline on when the launch would be coming.

In December 2021, Starling’s chief banking officer Helen Bierton said that this is a service that the company could offer internationally. Boden’s letter also detailed Starling’s ongoing plan to expand its lending, including more M&A activity, which the bank demonstrated twice in 2021 with its deal to buy Fleet Mortgages.

Finally, the CEO disclosed her ongoing frustrations with big tech and social media giants for allowing financial fraudsters to advertise on their platform. Boden revealed that Starling Bank has stopped all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram until parent company Meta starts checking that financial services adverts are from FCA authorised firms, as it has promised it will do.