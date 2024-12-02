Starling, TrueLayer integrate for open banking

TrueLayer acts a fintech developer platform, giving firms an easy way to access the bank data they need to build new financial apps and services.

The Starling tie-up means that the banks customers can now share their data to use products created by these developers - including income verification tools, lending products and collated financial dashboards. The partners stress that account information will only be accessible when a customer chooses to use a new product and actively agrees to share their information through an explicit consent.

The partnership is the latest in a series for TrueLayer since Open Banking came into force - last month the firm integrated with Starling rival Monzo and P2P lending specialist Zopa. Meanwhile, the company says that it has seen a 20% week-on-week increase in signups by developers to its API, with the majority asking for access to data from the challenger banks, especially Starling.