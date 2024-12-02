Starling buys GBP 1 bln mortgage portfolio

The alleged purchase is considerably larger than its purchase of Fleet Mortgages, which marked its first and only acquisition to date. Kensington Mortgages provides home loans to customers who are likely to be overlooked by more traditional providers because they are self-employed for example.

Starling’s CEO and founder Anne Boden commented that the purchase was the start of the bank’s move into mortgages as an asset class, with Starling having primarily focused on SME lending up until now.

As well as pushing into the world of mortgages, Starling is looking to rival the high street banks in other sectors too, with its SME lending.