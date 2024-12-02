Starling Bank to roll out Kite card for children

The new account will cost GBP 2 per month and will be linked to a parent or guardian’s existing account. Once a Kite account is set up, an adult will be able to order a card for their child and allocate up to GBP 5,000 to the card, track spending, and block a lost Kite card all from their account. Kids will have their own names printed on the cards and be able to spend online, in-store, and withdraw up to GBP 100 in cash, according to AltFi.

Adults can also place spending blocks on Kite cards to prevent children from spending money on certain things such as gambling or at bars and nightclubs. Kite will allow children to stash away their pocket money and learn to budget all without having to set up a full bank account. The new card is available for children from the age of 6 up to 16, at which point Kite cardholders will be invited to open a Starling Teen account, which will automatically change to a Starling personal account after their 18th birthday.