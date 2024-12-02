Starling Bank rolls out open banking portal for personal and joint accounts

The new platform will allow Starling customers to manage their money from their desktop or laptop as well as on the smartphone app. Customers will be able to view their balance and a list of recent transactions, see insights into their spending, view and set up standing orders and other regular payments, put money into their savings accounts, manage their card, and view their bank statements all on the online portal.

To access the portal, customers have to visit the secure online banking page, enter both their account and mobile number and then tap the notification sent to their mobile, according to AltFi.