Starling Bank rolls out new developer portal

Debuting for the launch of Innovate Finance 2017, Starling Bank’s Developer Portal enables third-parties to access customer data (with their permission, of course) and build on top of the Starling Platform using the mobile-only bank’s APIs (Application Programming Interface).

As the first UK licenced bank to launch a public API in keeping with the ambitions of PSD2 and the Open Banking initiative, the APIs enable external developers to create products and services that work together with Starling’s banking app.

Whilst integrations with money apps and technology platforms are expected in the first instance – such as money advice chatbots or spending analytics – in the future, the capabilities will extend for lifestyle, retail and wellness products that could integrate with other apps, wearables or even the Internet of Things.

Products and tools integrated with Starling Bank’s APIs will have the opportunity to sit in the Marketplace where users can easily access these additional services.