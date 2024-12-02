Starling Bank releases its first debit cards

The UK digital-only challenger bank has teamed up with Mastercard and GPS for its debit cards, which are now live. In July 2016 the bank gained a license to operate from the Bank of England and announced Faster Payments adoption later in 2016. Next up is its app, currently in Alpha with the full offering to be released in 2017.

The partnership with Mastercard and GPS enables the new entrant’s contactless debit card to accompany its mobile-online current account. Partnering with Mastercard for debit card means Starling customers will be able to use this to complement the bank’s full set of banking features – including direct access to Faster Payments, direct debit, and overdrafts – in a secure and convenient way.