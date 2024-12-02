Starling Bank releases its 'Connected Card'





The card has been designed for those customers who are self-isolating because of the coronavirus and are having to rely on friends and family for support, so it removes the need for IOUs, cheques, bank transfers or handling cash.

Protected by a PIN and with a balance limit of EUR 220, the Connected Card can only be used in shops and not online, giving the account holder control over their money when they’re unable to visit the shops themselves.

Account holders can apply for a Connected card within the Starling app and should receive the new card in three to five working days.

Starling also recently announced the introduction of mobile cheque scanning for all customers and the Coronavirus Support Scheme which gives Starling customers who are struggling due to loss of income caused by the pandemic a three-month interest holiday on their overdraft.