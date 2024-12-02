Starling Bank, Railsbank team up for faster payments

The platform is an open banking and compliance technology platform that gives businesses access to global transaction banking through 5 lines of code via a network of partner banks. Customers that use the Railsbank Platform can now issue UK bank accounts (IBANs) in real time for their end-users and send/receive money instantly over UK Faster Payments.

Starling Bank became a Railsbank partner to allow their customers to expand globally via the Railsbank partner bank network as well as their Compliance Firewall technology embedded into the Railsbank platform.