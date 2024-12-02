Starling Bank opens business bank accounts

The business accounts will be entirely mobile—in keeping with Starling’s fully mobile strategy—and will allow owners to make international payments to their suppliers, export transactions for accounting, and set aside money for taxes.

The app will also provide business owners with the ability to track their spend, as well as provide notifications each time the business receives funds.

Additionally, businesses will be able to access Starling’s Marketplace, which would allow them to partner with other services and platforms via API.