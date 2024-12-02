Starling Bank launches 'Starling-as-a-Service' in Europe

The digital bank is set to launch in France, not as a digital bank, rather it will launch a banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, first reported by French publication Les Echos. From 2022, Starling will enable French firms to provide financial services to their customers, such as payments, data processing and issuing cards.

Starling has already started to recruit staff for its French venture and looking to sign-up some prospective customers across the channel. The move marks the first step abroad for the British digital bank—and the first time that the fintech will not use its main export, digital banking.

Starling launched BaaS in the UK in 2018 and already has 25 payment and banking services customers, including Raisin, CurrencyCloud, Moneybox. and Vitesse.