Starling Bank launches mobile cheque deposits

The new tool can be used by snapping a photo of a cheque on the smartphone and deposit it via the mobile app. Cheque imaging will be available to all Starling customers in the first week of April 2020. Everybody with UK personal, joint, sole trader or limited company business accounts will be able to use this feature.

The service works for all cheques of up to a value of EUR 560. Customers will still have the option to use a free postal service to process any cheques over EUR 560 by popping their cheques in the post for free.

Customers need to have the latest version of the Starling Bank app in order to access cheque imaging.