Starling Bank introduces three new in-app integrations





The bank has added workplace messaging platform Slack, energy switching service Bionic, and health insurance provider Equipsme to the Starling Marketplace. This new integration will be available to Starling’s 177.000 SMBs customers from the middle of June 2020.

They will allow customers to view real-time transaction alerts, arrange energy contracts, and offer health and well being support.

Starling has 1.4 million current account holders. In its latest funding round, the bank raised EUR 45 million, which the bank said will be used to further expand into the SME banking market.