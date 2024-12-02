Starling Bank announces mobile invoice and expense partnership

The news comes as Starling Bank was recently granted permissions to offer a wide range of financial services to customers in-app, making way for potential products like loans, mortgages and ISAs.

Albert will use the bank’s Open API integration by automatically matching transactions from Starling Bank with the invoices sent from its own app.

The experience is only available in beta for now, with selected users being able to connect Albert directly with their Starling account from today by registering on Albert’s website. The full integration is expected to be publicly available to all customers with Starling’s business account launch in 2018.

Other benefits of connecting the two apps will be automated expenses, and being able to see your Starling account balance in real-time inside the Albert app.

Challenger banks like Revolut and Curve have already announced or released integrations for their business accounts with expense software Xero.