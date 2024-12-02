Starling Bank acquires Fleet Mortgages





Fleet Mortgages focuses on providing mortgages to professional and semi-professional buy-to-let landlords, only via mortgage adviser distribution channels.

Starling will become the sole funder of future originations, with Fleet Mortgages able to build on its lending operation by accessing Starling’s deposit base. Day-to-day operations at Fleet will continue unchanged with the company’s existing management team.

The acquisition is part of a wider plan at the bank to expand lending through a mix of strategic forward-flow arrangements, organic lending, and targeted M&A activity.