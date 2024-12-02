Star Finanz receives Bafin license

With the permit, the subsidiary receives permission to provide account information, payment initiation services, and regulated services as part of their offer for partner companies and fintechs. Star Finanz has named its central point of contact for the development and management of APIs ‘wallis’.

According to a wallis representative, one possible application would be the integration and analysis of sales data for tax returns. Star Finanz acts as a service provider and solution provider for electronic payment transactions, financial solutions and app development.