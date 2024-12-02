Staples, Thinking Capital launch loan service for SMBs

Through this service, Thinking Capital, Canada-based provider of alternative financing for small and medium sized businesses, and Staples Canada are offering smart financing solutions that will help small businesses in Canada grow.

Key features of the program include speed (loan applications ranging from USD 5,000 to USD 300,000 can be completed entirely online in a few steps), real-time decisions (completed applications receive a credit decision immediately, with most loan applications adjudicated in minutes through the Thinking Capital platform), faster funding (upon approval, funds are deposited to a clients account in just a few days), and growing market (the new service enables more small businesses to quickly access funding to further expand their business).

Staples Business Loans powered by Thinking Capital can help small businesses receive quick funding for renovations, hiring, expansion, or inventory purchases and take advantage of time-limited opportunities, such as deals on supplies or equipment.

Also, the service offers protection against short-term interest rate fluctuations. What`s more, it help businesses make repayments in line with their business seasonal cash flows.