Standard Chartered, TPL Insurance partner for digital solutions

Using Standard Chartered Bank’s digitally integrated platform, the bank’s customers can now purchase TPLI’s tailored insurance solutions, including health and travel products, reportedly promising end-to-end convenience and transparency.

This alliance will create a one window solution catering to the customers’ evolving needs, including features like instant Policy issuance. This revolutionary solution promises to lodge instant claims through TPLI’s mobile app.

The signing ceremony for this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently held at the Standard Chartered Head Office in Karachi. TPLI offers all lines of general insurance, including Health and Travel, while providing both Conventional and Takaful (Islamic insurance) solutions, to match the needs of every retail segment, along with creating awareness about the advantages of reliable insurance services for the socio-economic wellbeing of the masses.