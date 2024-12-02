Standard Chartered to use AWS' infrastructure and cloud services

The agreement includes the bank running its strategic banking systems and customer facing applications on AWS. Standard Chartered Bank is collaborating with AWS to deliver personalised banking services in the bank’s markets worldwide. Using AWS’s infrastructure and cloud services across its business will enable the bank to be more responsive to customer needs and create new applications.

Standard Chartered will adopt AWS to address security and privacy matters, while meeting compliance requirements. The bank is using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) to run applications and introduce new services.

Standard Chartered’s Financial Market business, which includes risk management, financing, and investment services, uses AWS to run algorithms that assess market risk and makes use of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2).