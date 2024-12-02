Standard Chartered teams up with Airtel Africa to bring financial inclusion





Offerings which will be made available to Airtel Money’s customers include online deposits and withdrawals, receiving international transfers, as well as savings products. Also, the move will allow corporate clients of Standard Chartered to make payroll payments directly into wallets handled by Airtel Money.

As part of the tie-up, mobile banking transactions between Airtel Money and Standard Chartered are now possible for users in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia, with other rollouts expected later in 2020.