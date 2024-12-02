Standard Chartered rolls out new Financing and Securities Services unit

Financing and Securities Services will include all existing Securities Services activities including Custody, Clearing, Fiduciary and Fund Services, and Securities Lending, as well as all Portfolio Risk Management activities across Prime Services, Money Markets, Central Funding Desk, Credit Valuation Adjustment and the Modelling and Analytics Group.

Margaret Harwood-Jones, currently Global Head of Securities Services, will co-head the new unit with Emmanuel Ramambason, currently Global Head of Portfolio Risk Management. Both Margaret and Emmanuel will report to Roberto Hoornweg, Global Head of Financial Markets.

This combination aims to enhance the synergy between Financial Markets and Transaction Banking within the bank’s Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking business.