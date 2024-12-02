Standard Chartered partners with The Sandbox to create metaverse experiences

SCBHK led by SC Ventures, has invested in virtual land in The Sandbox Mega City district. They are the first bank to acquire virtual land at The Sandbox Mega City district which is a culture hub inspired by Hong Kong Talents.

SCBHK plans to use this new space to engage its clients, partners, staff, and the tech community to explore opportunities to co-create. Their goal is to experiment with creating new metaverse experiences for clients and bring local sports and art communities into the metaverse as well.