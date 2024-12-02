Standard Chartered partners with Ant Group





Following this collaboration, both of the financial institutions are set to improve the overall green and inclusive finance, as well as the sustainable development process, and global fund management. Moreover, the companies will focus on contributing to tackling multiple worldwide issues, such as ocean protection and climate change.

Since the beginning of their partnership back in 2017, Standard Chartered represents an important collaborator of Ant Group’s sustainability-linked syndicated loan and has led cooperation in sustainable deposit and other areas. Furthermore, the companies have successfully cooperated in the digital improvement process of global fund management, in addition to proliferating inclusive finance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Throughout the extension of their strategic deal, Standard Chartered is set to offer its expertise and suite of services in order to build a global liquidity and foreign exchange management structure with Ant Group. Moreover, the companies will prioritise the strengthening of their collaboration in ESG, inclusive finance, and overall digital innovation processes.









Standard Chartered’s recent partnerships and collaborations

UK-based international banking group Standard Chartered had several deals and collaborations in the last couple of months, across different areas across the globe.

In July 2023, Standard Chartered announced its strategic deal with Atome for expanding the financial access and inclusivity to its clients in Singapore. Following the collaboration, the retail bank was set to combine its solutions and services with the suite of products offered by Atome for designing and offering Singapore-based users a wider range of mobile-first customer payments tools and financial services.

The deal represented one part of the 10-year multi-product regional contract between Standard Chartered Bank and Atome Financial. It aimed to enable Atome to improve its development and growth process and to promote financial inclusion to its client base across the region of Singapore, as well as to use Standard Chartered’s access to retail users. The firms focused on extending their partnership in the future, with plans of launching in Malaysia, following the rollout in Singapore and Indonesia earlier in 2023.

Standard Chartered partnered with Worldpay in May 2023, in order to expand the market coverage of the bank’s digital collection gateway, Straight2Bank Pay. Both of the institutions were set to enable new capabilities and offerings on the Straight2Bank Pay solutions, as well as to deliver a comprehensive and secure suite of digital collections of tools, which were designed to meet the needs and preferences of businesses and clients. This provided customers with the possibility to collect funds from a wider range of payment methods, such as e-wallets, bank transfers, or cards.



