Standard Chartered next to enable B2B payments in Zoho

Accordin to reports, Standard Chartered is collaborating with Zoho to integrate financial services for business users of Zoho Books and Zoho’s Cloud Accounting solution in India.

The integration enables companies using Zoho financial management tools to pay their suppliers from directly within the platform, facilitated by Standard Chartered services.

The company added that the integration will also link joint corporate customers to supply chain financing products.

Earlier in 2018, Zoho announced a similar partnership with ICICI Bank, which also sees ICICI integrating payment capabilities into Zoho’s platform for joint customers.

The software firm also developed its own payments solution, Zoho Checkout, launched in 2017 to help companies enable payment acceptance online. The solution is offered via Zoho’s Finance Suite of services and can support one-time and recurring payment collections.