Standard Chartered makes strategic investment into Linklogis

The goal of the partnership is to enhance its joint supply chain ecosystem proposition and provide suppliers with access to affordable and convenient financing. This marks the bank’s first investment in a supply chain platform in China, as well as the first global bank investor in Linklogis.

The purchase of the equity stake also builds on Standard Chartered’s ongoing partnership with Linklogis, which started in February 2019 with the signing of a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop and deliver a supply chain financing proposition, and the completion of several joint deep-tier supply chain financing transactions.

Standard Chartered will continue to leverage Linklogis’ technology and expertise to provide corporate buyers with visibility and transparency of their network of suppliers. In addition to offering these capabilities to onshore customers, both parties will explore new opportunities, including the extension of these solutions to support cross-border flows.