Standard Chartered launches sustainable trade finance solutions





The Bank’s new Sustainable Trade Finance Proposition is designed to help companies implement sustainable practices across their ecosystems and build more resilient supply chains.

The Sustainable Trade Finance Proposition builds the Loan Market Association’s Green and Sustainability-linked Loan Principles into Standard Chartered’s trade financing framework, encouraging clients to improve disclosure, reporting and definition of use, while meeting their Environmental, Social and Governance goals. The initial focus will be on supply chain finance, invoice financing, receivables services, bonds and guarantees and letters of credit, and the product set will be expanded in due course.