Standard Chartered launches open banking API developer portal

The launch is part of its “digitisation agenda” and to increase collaboration with corporates, fintech companies and developer communities. The portal will initially provide a repository of API services focused on cash management and then roll out other API services for the bank’s other businesses.

Using this “collaborative ecosystem”, companies and individuals can develop, test and deploy their APIs within the bank’s sandbox.

Standard Chartered is set to cut about a tenth of its global corporate and institutional banking headcount. The job cuts will start in Hong Kong and Singapore and will eventually affect all major business hubs of Standard Chartered.

Byte Academy partnered with Standard Chartered and tech heavyweights for a fintech campus in Singapore – with planned programmes in fintech, data science and Python full-stack development.