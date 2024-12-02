Standard Chartered launched new Open Banking Marketplace

With the objective of streamlining business-to-bank collaboration, corporates who are keen to partner with the bank in their digital transformation can benefit from a shorter discovery and implementation process, by allowing their developers to start coding and plugging into the bank’s Open Banking ecosystem.











Users of the platform can access features such as:

Browse and filter solutions tailored to their industry across 33 markets globally, including manufacturing, fintech, technology, ecommerce and more;

Create a project space and conduct testing with their team in an upgraded simulator environment which allows them to write and test production-ready code;

Explore new developer guides such as API technology documents and tutorials on the bank’s security protocols and authentication.

As per the official announcement, Standard Chartered is actively improving its Open Banking capabilities by leveraging and sharing APIs. The Open Banking Marketplace is an evolution of the bank's aXess platform introduced in 2019. This initiative aimed to empower the developer community, enhancing Open Banking features and delivering a superior user experience. The goal is to expedite Open Banking adoption, facilitating easier access to the necessary applications for corporates.

The Open Banking Marketplace showcases previous use cases and client testimonials tailored to each API product. This provides insights into replicable solutions and real-world results. This information could be beneficial for stakeholders beyond the developer community.





