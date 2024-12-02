Standard Chartered joins IBOS Association





IBOS members collaborate to serve each other’s international clients in markets where they themselves do not operate. Standard Chartered’s network across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East will complement IBOS’ geographic coverage in Europe and the US, thereby creating global opportunities for clients of all member banks. Standard Chartered will initially add Singapore, India, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Malaysia to the IBOS network.

IBOS also has its sights set on growth into the markets that the ever changing economic and geographical developments demand, as it continues to develop its expansion into Australasia.