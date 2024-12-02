Standard Chartered joins Global Digital Finance initiative

The first bank to join the association as a patron member, Standard Chartered will collaborate with other members to advocate and accelerate the adoption of best practices for crypto and digital assets, through a network of strategic innovators across the digital assets value chain that develop industry and governance standards and facilitate engagements between regulators, policy makers as well as professional and industry bodies.

GDF’s network of members and partners complements Standard Chartered’s digital assets strategy and its footprint across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and offers a platform where industry leaders can come together to create global opportunities and shape the future of digital assets.

Standard Chartered has been working with various industry partners and fintechs to develop innovative technology and facilitate industry dialogue on digital assets standards. SC Ventures, the Bank’s innovation and ventures unit, partnered with Northern Trust to launch Zodia, a cryptocurrency custodian for institutional investors, which was registered with the Financial Conduct Authority in July 2021.