Standard Chartered invests USD 7.7 mln in the launch of Fintech Academy

The HKU-SCF Fintech academy leverages the combined academics of HKU and industry expertise of Standard Chartered Bank aim at improving the way fintech is taught and researched.



The academy is hosted by the Department of Computer Science of the Faculty of Engineering and supported by the Faculty of Law and the Faculty of Business and Economics.

According to Finance Magnates, in the next five years, the HKU-SCF Fintech Academy will gear up nearly a thousand fintech professionals to tackle new technologies.