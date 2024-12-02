Standard Chartered, Franklin Templeton partner to launch Autumn





Plans are underway to roll this open platform out progressively in Hong Kong and other markets in Asia.

Autumn aims at helping consumers interested in achieving their financial goals to plan and manage their financial and physical wellbeing by providing tools, products, and services across all aspects of wealth, health, and lifestyle.

Autumn’s mobile app helps users to achieve financial clarity by combining their banking, investment, insurance, and healthcare data into a single dashboard. Users can plan for their financial future using personalised aspirations and goals, scenario analyses and portfolio stress testing before executing their customised plan by transacting across multiple product providers and asset classes.

The Autumn platform will provide users with access to curated financial literacy content from the Franklin Templeton Academy and investment insights from Franklin Templeton’s Investment Institute.

In addition to managing their financial wellbeing, Autumn will at the next phase provide insights into how a user’s lifestyle choices will likely impact their retirement plans by using data from third-party wearable and health applications.