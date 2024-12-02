Standard Chartered, CDC launch SCF programme to boost global trade

The programme will increase financing for SME suppliers in Africa and South Asia, thereby boosting economic growth and trade opportunities. The first countries to benefit from this scheme are expected to be Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana and Kenya.

SMEs in the supply chains of developing countries must often wait long periods (typically 30-90 days) to receive payment for delivered products. To finance this working capital gap and keep the business going while awaiting payment, suppliers often need to provide collateral to borrow short-term funds from their local bank. Many struggle to do so, meaning that their business growth and production levels are constrained.

The partnership between CDC and Standard Chartered will provide a financing ‘bridge’ that gives suppliers the opportunity to get paid early while enabling buyers in a supply chain to maximize their working capital. This improves cash flow for both buyers and suppliers, while boosting transparency and cutting risk across the supply chain. This partnership is a unique example of how blended finance helps boost international trade as an engine for inclusive economic growth and is central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The agreement, which is a 50:50 risk-sharing facility, is expected to disburse at least USD 150 million to suppliers over three years. Under the memorandum, the two institutions will bear the risks of local anchor buyers involved in supporting their supplier base. Buyers will typically be Standard Chartered clients, while the suppliers who will benefit most from early payment will be small companies in national and regional supply chains.

The global financial & commodity crisis sharply reduced the availability of trade finance and SME finance in many developing economies. Since then, CDC and Standard Chartered have been working to promote innovative risk-sharing and trade finance arrangements that maintain and expand financing lines and promote trade and investment in these economies. Around USD 500 million has already been put in place by the two organisations, including a USD 50 million programme to boost lending in Sierra Leone during the Ebola crisis, and a USD 400 million agreement in 2013 to help boost trade finance for businesses in Africa and South Asia.