Standard Chartered and Linklogis launch trade finance platform

The fully digitised platform aims to bring together institutional investors seeking opportunities in an alternative asset class with businesses requiring supply chain financing, subject to regulatory approval.

Headquartered in Singapore, Olea’s rigorous risk analytics and secure platform offers investors access to investment options for returns that align with their risk profiles. It provides a transparent way to access working capital for supply chain participants regardless of size.

Investors gain access to a full range of trade finance assets globally – and particularly in Asia – with insights on asset quality, while supply chains partners can access financing via transparent and frictionless processes.